Kingpin , Dragnet share ratings honors

Call it a "draw" in the battle of the 10 p.m. premieres Sunday between NBC's

Kingpin and ABC's Dragnet.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings showed that Dragnet overcame a 4

million-viewer lead-in deficit (Law & Order: Criminal Intent versus

the National Football League Pro Bowl) to win the household and total-viewer categories, while

Kingpin swept the key adult demos -- 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

Dragnet was second in the demos.

For the night, CBS won the household and total-viewer races with 60

Minutes, Becker, a special airing of an Everybody Loves Raymond

repeat and the movie Brush with Fate

.

Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with Futurama, King of the Hill and

two episodes each of The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle.

NBC won adults 25 through 54.