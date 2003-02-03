Kingpin , Dragnet share ratings honors
Call it a "draw" in the battle of the 10 p.m. premieres Sunday between NBC's
Kingpin and ABC's Dragnet.
The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings showed that Dragnet overcame a 4
million-viewer lead-in deficit (Law & Order: Criminal Intent versus
the National Football League Pro Bowl) to win the household and total-viewer categories, while
Kingpin swept the key adult demos -- 18 through 34, 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.
Dragnet was second in the demos.
For the night, CBS won the household and total-viewer races with 60
Minutes, Becker, a special airing of an Everybody Loves Raymond
repeat and the movie Brush with Fate
.
Fox won adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49 with Futurama, King of the Hill and
two episodes each of The Simpsons and Malcolm in the Middle.
NBC won adults 25 through 54.
