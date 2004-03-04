Kingdom Comes to Ratings Success

ABC’s new Stephen King series, Kingdom Hospital, got off to a good start Wednesday night. The series debut won its 9 to 11 p.m. time period across most of the key Nielsen fast affiliate measures.

Kingdom kept ABC competitive for the night. The show averaged 14 million viewers over the two hours, winning the time period among adults 18-49 with a 5.5 rating/14 share and winning adults 25-54 for the night. The strong performance also boosted the network’s average viewers for the night to 12.5 million, good enough for second place behind Fox’s 12.7 million.

Fox was the night’s other success story. American Idol was the fuel for Fox’s fire, helping it to wins in adults 18-34 and 18-49. ABC, CBS and Fox were tied in household rating with a 7.9/12.

NBC was third with an Apprentice rerun, The West Wing, and Law & Order. CBS followed in the key demos with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, a Raymond repeat, and CSI.

In the weblet battle, The WB had the upper hand with Smallville and Angel. UPN aired Enterprise and America’s Next Top Model.