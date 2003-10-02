King World, Universal, CWM Back to NATPE Floor

Three syndicators are returning to the National Association of Television Programming Executives show floor in January: Carsey-Werner-Mandabach; CBS Enterprises, which includes King World Productions and CBS Broadcast International; and Universal Domestic and International Television.

Those companies join NBC Enterprises and Sony Pictures Television, which agreed months ago to return.

Still on the fence, sources said, are Paramount Domestic and International Television and Twentieth Television, while Warner Bros. and Buena Vista Television are not expected to return.