King World taps Stornello

King World Productions has hired its first development executive after letting its entire

programming department go at the end of last year.

Mike Stornello, who has been with the company since 1990 and was most

recently senior vice president of sales, will relocate to Los Angeles from

Chicago.

Stornello was integrally involved in the development and launch of King

World's new morning talk show, Living It Up! with Ali & Jack, which

has been cleared in 87 percent of the country for a fall launch.