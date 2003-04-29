Trending

King World taps Stornello

By

King World Productions has hired its first development executive after letting its entire
programming department go at the end of last year.

Mike Stornello, who has been with the company since 1990 and was most
recently senior vice president of sales, will relocate to Los Angeles from
Chicago.

Stornello was integrally involved in the development and launch of King
World's new morning talk show, Living It Up! with Ali & Jack, which
has been cleared in 87 percent of the country for a fall launch.