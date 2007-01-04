King World, CBS Domestic TV Are Brand Names No More

It’s official: The longstanding King World and CBS Paramount Domestic TV brand names are history.

Since the merger of the two syndication companies last year, they have used their umbrella moniker, CBS Television Distribution, for corporate matters while retaining their well-established studio identities for individual shows like King World’s Wheel of Fortune and CBS Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight.

But with the dawning of the New Year, a spokeswoman issued a media advisory Thursday that read, “We're finally officially changing all the credits to our company's new name."