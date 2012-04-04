KING, WEWS, KPHO, KLAS Claim Peabodys

KING Seattle, WEWS Cleveland, KLAS Las Vegas and KPHO Phoenix are among the TV stations cited for prestigious Peabody awards.

Winners for the best work in electronic media include KING's "Their Crime, Your Dime" report on food stamp and welfare scams; KPHO's "Toxic Secrets," on buried Agent Orange in Korea; KLAS's "Desert Underwater," on the Vegas market's foreclosure crisis; and WEWS's "Operation Deep Freeze," on Navy personnel exposed to radiation.

Those are owned by Belo, Meredith, Landmark and Scripps, respectively.

Other station winners include public broadcasters Colorado Public Television (and other NETA stations) for a documentary on an assassinated Cambodian trade union leader, and PBS outlet KLRU Austin for its long-running music program Austin City Limits.

The 71st annual George Foster Peabody Awards will be handed out at New York's Waldorf-Astoria May 21.

Last year's local TV winners included WTHR Indianapolis, WFAA Dallas and public broadcaster WILL in Illinois.