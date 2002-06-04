King of Texas engages audience
Even against stiff competition from Sunday night's seventh game of the National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals and ABC reality miniseries The Hamptons,
Turner Network Television's latest original movie generated an impressive overnight rating.
TNT's Patrick Stewart starrer, The King of Texas, notched a 4.8 early
Nielsen Media Research rating.
Final numbers will be available later Tuesday.
