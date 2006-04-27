King Suits Up for Football Night

NBC has added NFL reporter Peter King to its new Sunday night football studio show, Football Night in America.

King will join a Football Night in America lineup that already includes Bob Costas as host and former players Cris Collinsworth and Jerome Bettis as analysts.

King is currently a reporter and managing editor for HBO’s Inside The NFL (on which Collinsworth is an analyst) and a senior writer for Sports Illustrated magazine.

His television experience also includes a stint as a halftime analyst for ABC’s Monday Night Football in 1994 and 1995, and a job as the primary NFL commentator for CNN’s NFl Preview and the now-defunct CNN/SI sports network.