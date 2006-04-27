King Suits Up for Football Night
By Ben Grossman
NBC has added NFL reporter Peter King to its new Sunday night football studio show, Football Night in America.
King will join a Football Night in America lineup that already includes Bob Costas as host and former players Cris Collinsworth and Jerome Bettis as analysts.
King is currently a reporter and managing editor for HBO’s Inside The NFL (on which Collinsworth is an analyst) and a senior writer for Sports Illustrated magazine.
His television experience also includes a stint as a halftime analyst for ABC’s Monday Night Football in 1994 and 1995, and a job as the primary NFL commentator for CNN’s NFl Preview and the now-defunct CNN/SI sports network.
