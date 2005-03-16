King Still Reigns at CNN

Larry King will continue his Cable News Network gab-fest through 2009 under an extended contract worth $7 million per year, representatives from the network confirmed Wednesday.

King, who marks his 20th year with CNN June 1, posts the network’s highest ratings with his nightly talk show, Larry King Live, which airs at 9 – 10 p.m.

In March, the show has averaged 1.4 million total viewers a night and in February averaged 1.2 million.

Nancy Grace, who sometimes stands in for King and whose own eponymous program recently debuted on sister net Headline News, was rumored to be replacing King, although a network executive said no plans were in place to groom a successor.