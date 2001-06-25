King re-signs with CNN

CNN senior White House correspondent John King signed a new three-year contract with the cable news network on Monday, AP reports.

King will reamin on the White House beat and is discussing an expanded role at CNN, perhaps having his own show. Other networks, most notably ABC, reportedly were trying to lure King away from CNN. ''I'm a former wire guy,'' said King, who worked at The Associated Press before joining CNN. ''This place, despite its occasional flaws -- and all places have flaws -- is the best place to do day-to-day news.''

King wrote a memo earlier this year - later revealed publicly - complaining to his bosses about how CNN had become an object of ridicule in Washington circles for allowing talk show host Larry King to be a host at a preinaugural party for President Bush. That preceded the CNN's management shakeup, culminating in March with the hiring of Jamie Kellner, former head of The WB, to oversee CNN and Turner Broadcasting.