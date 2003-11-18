King of Pop Hits Sweeps

Michael Jackson is back on TV just in time for the end of sweeps. CBS will air entertainment special Michael Jackson Number Ones Wednesday, Nov. 26, promoting Jackson’s new album by the same name.

The show will feature the eccentric Jackson singing his new single, "One More Chance," as well as pop stars Beyoncé Knowles, Missy Elliott, Dick Clark, Mary J. Blige, Carson Daly, Shaggy, Savion Glover, Pharrell Williams, Wyclef Jean, Quincy Jones and Jennifer Lopez talking about Jackson.