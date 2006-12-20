KING KONG Rocks Seattle’s Late News

In what is believed to be an industry first, Belo’s NBC affiliate, KING Seattle, and its LMA, independent KONG, secured the 12th-ranked market’s top two late newscasts among household viewers during the November sweeps.

According to recently released figures, KING, the top-rated news station in Seattle for years, averaged an 8.8 rating/20 share at 11 p.m. during the sweeps. KONG, airing its news at 10 p.m., garnered a 6.2/10.

KONG, which entered the Seattle news market in 1999, was the only late news growing year-to-year, up 15% in rating and 10% in share.

While there is no official data to show whether any other duopolies have finished No. 1 and 2 in late news in November, there has generally been a sizeable ratings difference between primary stations and their LMAs during the sweeps month.