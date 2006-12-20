KING KONG Rocks Seattle’s Late News
By Jim Benson
In what is believed to be an industry first, Belo’s NBC affiliate, KING Seattle, and its LMA, independent KONG, secured the 12th-ranked market’s top two late newscasts among household viewers during the November sweeps.
According to recently released figures, KING, the top-rated news station in Seattle for years, averaged an 8.8 rating/20 share at 11 p.m. during the sweeps. KONG, airing its news at 10 p.m., garnered a 6.2/10.
KONG, which entered the Seattle news market in 1999, was the only late news growing year-to-year, up 15% in rating and 10% in share.
While there is no official data to show whether any other duopolies have finished No. 1 and 2 in late news in November, there has generally been a sizeable ratings difference between primary stations and their LMAs during the sweeps month.
