KING, KONG Grab Heacox

Ray Heacox, former GM of NBC's KNBC-TV Los Angeles, has joined Belo's KING-TV (NBC) and KONG-TV (independent), both Seattle-Tacoma, as well as its NorthWest Cable News operation, as president and general manager.

He succeeds Dave Lougee, who was named senior VP in January 2005 and oversees Belo's stations and cable operations in the Northwest.

Most recently, Heacox was a principal of Deft Management and director of the graduate TV management program at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

It will be a homecoming for Heacox, who went to high school in Tacoma and still has plenty of family there.