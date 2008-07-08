King Heads Guerilla Marketing at Local TV

Local TV named Lynda King president of guerilla marketing.

King was most recently employed at Raycom Media’s Cleveland duopoly, WOIO and WUAB, and was also previously general sales manager at WMC Memphis, Tenn.

Local TV chief operating officer Pam Taylor promised King a nontraditional role at the decidedly nontraditional company.

“Lynda will immediately head up ‘Project Duh,’ where we use fresh eyes to clear out old practices that don’t make sense,” Taylor said. “Local TV is all about doing TV differently. She’s a perfect fit with our company and culture. She’s not just a fierce competitor but fun to be around.”

King commented, “This is one of those great opportunities to actually run TV like a business and shake things up. I can’t wait.”

Local TV runs the nine stations bought by Oak Hill Capital Partners, including WHO Des Moines, Iowa; WBRC Birmingham, Ala.; and KDVR Denver.