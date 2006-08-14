Kimmel Names Director

MTV veteran Joe DeMaio has been named director of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

At MTV, DeMaio worked primarily on alternative programming including the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Movie Awards, as well as on shows such as TRL. He has also directed three CBS live music specials featuring Garth Brooks.

DeMaio comes to the show at a time when ABC is looking to boost exposure for its late-night entry, with a fall primetime special and a November sweep remote among the plans.