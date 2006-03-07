Kimmel EP Gray Joins ITV

Duncan Gray, former ABC VP, alternative series and specials, and most recently executive producer of the network's Jimmy Kimmel Live, has joined London-based programmer ITV as controller of entertainment.

Gray will move from L.A. to London, where he will oversee ITV shows including Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, X-Factor and Dancing on Ice.

He is former entertainment controller at ITV's Granada, where he helped develop some of the shows he will now be overseeing.