Kimmel EP Gray Joins ITV
Duncan Gray, former ABC VP, alternative series and specials, and most recently executive producer of the network's Jimmy Kimmel Live, has joined London-based programmer ITV as controller of entertainment.
Gray will move from L.A. to London, where he will oversee ITV shows including Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, X-Factor and Dancing on Ice.
He is former entertainment controller at ITV's Granada, where he helped develop some of the shows he will now be overseeing.
