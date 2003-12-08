Kimmel Back for Season Two

ABC has renewed its new late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, for a second season, taking the show through 2004-05. In the November sweeps, Kimmel was up 4% in total viewers vs. the May sweeps and 14% among adults 18-49.

The show has also seen incremental gains among its key male demographics, men 18-34 and men 18-49. "We’ve always known Jimmy had a great deal of raw talent," said Lloyd Braun, chairman of the ABC Entertainment Television Group. "The sky is the limit for Jimmy and this show."