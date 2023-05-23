Kim Lemon Leaving Showtime, Laurel Weir Gets Expanded Research Post

Kim Lemon, executive VP of data strategy, research, scheduling and programming, is leaving Showtime after 34 years at the company, Paramount Global said Tuesday.

The company said that Laurel Weir will expand her responsibilities as executive VP, head of programming and strategic insights & research at MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks.

The moves come as Showtime becomes more integrated into Paramount’s Paramount Plus streaming service and Showtime’s studio consolidates with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Kim Lemon (Image credit: Showtime)

Weir will report to Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks when it comes to programming strategy and to Colleen Fahey Rush, executive VP and chief research officer at Paramount on research matters.

According to a memo from McCarthy and Fahey Rush to staff, Weir has been “ a force at Viacom/Paramount for 20 plus years, and her innovative research, strategic initiatives, dynamic programming and deep understanding of audience engagement have been instrumental in driving our success

“In addition to leading the charge in fueling our linear-streaming ecosystem, maximizing our traditional business and consistently growing market share, her collaboration with our partners at Paramount Plus and Pluto TV to accelerate streaming via our hit franchises has yielded record-breaking results across the portfolio,” the memo said.

Lemon “has decided to embark on his next chapter.” the memo said.

“Throughout his tenure, Kim has played an integral role in Showtime’s evolution from a linear network to a bonafide streaming service, establishing a first-in-class data science group. He is a pioneer in brand strategy, always prioritizing our content and being mindful of how it would inform our growth while showing great reverence for the creative process and our audience's feedback,” the memo said. “Although we are very sad to see him go, don’t worry, he will be around for some time to help with the transition and consult,” the memo said.