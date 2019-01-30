‘Killing Eve’ to Air on BBC America and AMC

Season two of hit drama Killing Eve will air both on BBC America, where season one ran, and AMC. Both networks are part of AMC Networks. The second season starts April 7.

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer star in the drama, which was nominated for the best drama Golden Globe.

“When we launched Killing Eve on BBC America last year we had high hopes, but no idea it would become this obsession,” said Sarah Barnett, president, entertainment networks for AMC Networks. “We believe we’ve just hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of potential viewers and we want to expose this brilliant series to the largest audience we can. That’s what’s behind this move… to have a big, premium network like AMC introduce this fantastic storytelling to an even broader array of viewers and fans.”

The show is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd for BBC America. It revolves around Eve (Oh), an MI6 operative, and psychopath assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in a story of two women, bound by a mutual obsession and one brutal act.

The second season picks up 36 seconds after the end of the final episode of season one. Villanelle has disappeared and Eve is reeling, with no idea if the woman she stabbed is alive or dead. With both of them in deep trouble, Eve has to find Villanelle before someone else does. She’s not the only person looking for her.

The series is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and is executive produced by Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci and lead writer Emerald Fennell. Oh and Francesca Gardiner are co-executive producers.