Killer Ratings for Curse-Killers

The Boston Red Sox finally captured that elusive World Series title Wednesday night, writing "done" on the Bambino curse with an eight-straight-game exclamation point.

Reveling in that win, though it would have welcomed a slightly more extended series, was Fox.

The network averaged an 8.6 rating/22 share in 18-49s in prime time, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers, and a strong 25.1 million viewers.

Fox doubled its broadcast competition. ABC was the closest competitor, posting an average 4.7 rating in 18-49s and a 12 share with 11.5 million viewers.

ABC enjoyed another big rating for thriller drama, Lost, which averaged a 6.2 rating/17 share in the demo and 16.1 million total viewers.

Once again, though, ABC’s reality show, The Bachelor, couldn’t hold on to that strong lead-in. The Bachelor registered a 3.7 rating/9 share in 18-49s and 8.9 million total viewers. Its lead-out, Wife Swap, managed to build slightly to a 4.2 rating/10 share and 9.4 million viewers.

In the heated battle of 10 p.m. crime dramas, CBS’ CSI: N.Y. beat NBC’s Law & Order in the key 18-49 demo.

CSI: N.Y. scored a 5.0 rating/12 share in 18-49s, compared to Law & Order’s 4.2 rating/10 share. But Law & Order pulled in more viewers, averaging 12.9 million total viewers, while CSI: N.Y. registered 12.5 million viewers.

In its second week, Law & Order’s lead-in, The West Wing, posted a modest 3.4 rating in 18-49s with an 8 share and 11.6 million total viewers.

