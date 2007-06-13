Trending

Killer Films Signs TV Deal

By

Killer films (HBO.s Mrs. Harris, Boys Don't Cry) has signed a first-look TV deal with Lion's Gate.

The independent producer will create programming for both broadcast and cable. Killer is headed by filmmaker Christine Vachon.

Mrs. Harris, Killer's first TV project, garnered 12 Emmy nominations for HBO. Its first series, This American Life,

debuted on Showtime March 22.