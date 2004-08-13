Kilborn Will Exit Late Late Show

Craig Kilborn, host of CBS' Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn, has decided not to reup after five years on the air.



Kilborn airs at 12:35 a.m., facing NBC's Late Night with Conan O'Brien and the second half-hour of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While Kilborn routinely comes in second to O'Brien, his audience has grown 34% since its 1999 premiere.

Kilborn had been talking to CBS about signing a multi-year deal, but decided he'd like to try his hand behind the camera. Before coming to CBS, Kilborn was an anchor on ESPN. He also was the original host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

