Kilborn Send-Off

Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell, Marlee Matlin, Martin Mull, Adam West and Wayne Newton (live via satellite) will all appear on Craig Kilborn's final broadcast of CBS' The Late Late Show Friday (Aug. 27).

Kilborn also will air some of his favorite highlights during the past five years and taped farewells from other guests.

CBS plans to fill Kilborn's seat with guest hosts until they can find a replacement for the late-night host.