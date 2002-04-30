Kilborn to remain on Late
According to the Associated Press, the host of The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn on CBS has signed a contract
extension that will keep him on the air for at least two more years.
AP quoted CBS president Leslie Moonves as having said, "Craig has done
everything we expected since taking over The Late Late Show ... his show has
proved to be a terrific companion to David Letterman's Late Show [with David Letterman]."
Kilborn has been host of The Late Late Show
since March 1999, and the network is reportedly up 25
percent in viewers at his 12:35 a.m. time slot since then.
