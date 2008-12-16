Kiernan Named News Director at WBBM

Jeff Kiernan has been named the vice president and news director at WBBM Chicago. Kiernan is currently the news director at another CBS O&O, WBZ Boston. He shifts to Chicago Jan. 19.

Bruno Cohen was named the new president and general manager at WBBM in mid October. He calls Kiernan, who’s from nearby Munster, Indiana, a proven leader. “In every step of his career, Jeff has improved the quality of journalism and increased the ratings of the newscasts he has managed,” Cohen said. “He is a proven leader with a deep passion for what he does and a respect for the people who work with him. I'm thrilled that we will have both a Chicago area native and a truly accomplished executive as CBS 2's next news director.”

Kiernan replaces Carol Fowler, who left WBBM last month. Kiernan has helped lead a resurgence at WBZ, which has seen its news ratings grow as it focuses on more substantive reports. Prior to WBZ, he was news director at WCCO Minneapolis.

“There is no news town like Chicago,” Kiernan said. “To work in journalism in this city and at a television station I grew up watching is a humbling opportunity. It is a privilege to return home and to be a new member of the WBBM family.”