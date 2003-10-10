Kids' WB!, CDC Push Kids to Get Healthy

Kids’ WB! is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to encourage kids to get out and get moving.

To do that, Kids’ WB! will use characters from its animated show, Ozzy & Drix

, to get the word out through an on-air public-service announcement and off-air print campaigns in Time for Kids

, Sports Illustrated for Kids

and DC Comics, all of which are part of the AOL Time Warner Inc. family.

Kids’ WB!’s efforts are part of an overall AOL Time Warner effort to support the CDC’s "Verb" campaign, which is working to educate kids about physical fitness.