Kids TV Pioneer Saluted

Samuel Y Gibbon, Jr., pioneering children's TV producer will receive the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's 2006 Fred Rogers Award for "excellence in educational media."

He was presented the award Oct. 20 at the Ready to Lead in Literacy conference in Washington.

Like Rogers, Gibbon began on commercial TV before moving to the noncom side.

Gibbon was a writer and associate producer for CBS' Captain Kangaroo, one of the commercial medium's best and longest running kids shows, before leaving in 1967 to join the Children's Television Workshop as one of the original producers on Sesame Street.

The two-time Emmy winner's credits also include PBS staples The Electric Company and 3-2-1-Contact.