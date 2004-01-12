Kids' TV Group to Honor Copps

Common Sense Media will name Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps "Role Model of the Year" for his efforts "to protect quality, diverse programming for children during this year’s national debate over media ownership."

The award will be presented Jan. 22 as part of the group’s first annual award ceremony noting "the best and worst" in kids’ and family entertainment.

Common Sense Media’s organizers include media professional academics, child advocates and educators concerned about the state of children’s entertainment. The group’s chairman is James Steyer founder of JP Kids Inc. and Children Now and a lecturer at the Stanford School of Education. Vice Chairman is Lawrence Wilkinson vice chairman of Oxygen Media.