Kids: The Sopranos gave us idea
Two California brothers accused of murdering their mother and cutting off her
head and hands to disguise her identity said they got the idea from Home Box Office mob drama
The Sopranos, police said Monday.
Sheriff Michael Carona said Jason Bautista, 20, and his 15-year-old half
brother, who are accused of killing their 41-year-old mother, were arrested last
weekend in Santa Ana, Calif., according to the Associated Press.
"Bautista also told investigators he had seen an episode of The
Sopranos where he saw the same type of dismemberment that had been done
before dumping a body," Carona told the AP.
The sheriff said the brothers allegedly dismembered their mother to foil
authorities' chances of identifying her.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.