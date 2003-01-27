Kids: The Sopranos gave us idea

Two California brothers accused of murdering their mother and cutting off her

head and hands to disguise her identity said they got the idea from Home Box Office mob drama

The Sopranos, police said Monday.

Sheriff Michael Carona said Jason Bautista, 20, and his 15-year-old half

brother, who are accused of killing their 41-year-old mother, were arrested last

weekend in Santa Ana, Calif., according to the Associated Press.

"Bautista also told investigators he had seen an episode of The

Sopranos where he saw the same type of dismemberment that had been done

before dumping a body," Carona told the AP.

The sheriff said the brothers allegedly dismembered their mother to foil

authorities' chances of identifying her.