Kids Rules 'Horrendous,' Says ANA's Liodice

Calling the FCC's kids TV rule changes for the digital age "savage," "irresponsible" and "horrendous," Association of National Advertisers President Bob Liodice Monday explained his association's decision to take them to court.

In a blog posting Monday (http://www.ana.blogs.com/liodice/), Liodice decried the new rules' definition of program promotion in kids shows as advertising (unless it is for an educational or informational show), and restrictions on the broadcasting of Web site addresses.

He says they "threaten the continued viability of children’s programming, "and are a back-door attempt to impose "sweeping" regulation of the Internet.

"[L]et’s ask the FCC to act responsibly and give up this irresponsible approach to regulating children’s advertising," he wrote. "The downstream implications of such horrendous rulemaking are very serious and will undermine the terrific balance that currently exists among advertisers, programmers and kids."

ANA withdrew its challenge to the rules at the FCC, deciding instead to join Viacom's court challenge to the rules in the D.C. circuit.

Disney asked the same court for a writ of mandamus regarding the rules, essentially a court order to a federal agency to make a ruling.

The FCC is scheduled to respond to that writ Tuesday.

We don't know whether the court timed it that way or not, but Tuesday is also the 15th anniversary of the original Children's TV Act, which the FCC was updating for the digital age when it passed the new rules last fall.

The Act's legislative godfather, Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) plans to host a celebration of the Act and rally for the rules on Capitol Hill Tuesday.