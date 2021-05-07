Kids Corner Coming to Vizio Sets From Kidoodle.TV

Vizio and Kidoodle.TV have launched a family friendly destination for kids on Vizio’s SmartCast homepage.

Kids Corner will feature short-form shows from the Kiddoodle.TV service, including PAW Patrol: Pup Tales, Peppa Pig Minis, PJ Masks, and Ricky Zoom. It will also have family films offered by Vizio including Scoob! And Dolittle.

We are pleased to offer Vizio SmartCast families the Kids Corner destination with hundreds of hours of kid-safe programming from Kidoodle.TV,” said Adam Bergman, VP of national ad sales for Vizio. “This sponsored hub is a great example of the unique ways Vizio can work with brands and media companies to deliver curated content carousels and customized themed programming that delights consumer audiences of all ages.”

SmartCast is Vizio’s operating system that gives viewers access to free channels and VOD content.

Kidoodle.TV, owned by A Parent Media Co., has been on SmartCast since last year .

“Today’s announcement furthers APMC’s commitment to providing families with entertainment they love, without cost or compromise to safety. We are proud to partner with Vizio SmartCast to deliver peace-of-mind to families at this time, ensuring their kids are safe while streaming Kidoodle.TV,” said Neil Gruninger, president and chief product officer of APMC.

Kidoodle.TV is a free ad-supported video on-demand Safe Streaming service that offers entertainment that has been hand-picked and previewed by real parents to prevent inappropriate content from reaching its young viewers.