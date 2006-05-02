Kids Choice Is Viewers' Choice

Nick’s 19th Annual Kids Choice Awards April 1 ranked as the most viewed basic cable program for the ratings month (3/27-4/30) with 5.96 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. The show, which ran from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET, drew its biggest ever audience with total viewers and kids 6-11: 2.5 million.

Nick claimed the second-most-viewed show in April with a SpongeBob SquarePants episode at 7:30 p.m. leading into the awards show. It drew 5.88 million total viewers.

Four weeks of 10 p.m. WWERaw showings on USA claimed the next four slots, followed by ESPN’s NFL draft coverage April 29. With 5.3 million viewers between noon and 8 p.m., the sports network’s draft programming also ranked as the most viewed basic cable program for the week ending April 30.