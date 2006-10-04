Kidnapped To Wrap After 13 Episodes

After a sluggish start this fall, NBC will wrap up Kidnapped after the original order of 13 episodes.

And multiple sources with knowledge of the situation say NBC could decide on where (and if) the remaining 10 episodes will air as soon as Thursday. An NBC spokesperson declined to comment.

The critically-acclaimed drama, which airs its third episode Wednesday night at 10 p.m., opened two weeks ago with a 2.8 rating/8 share in the adult 18-49 demo, and then fell to just a 2.2/6 for its second airing last Wednesday.

Wednesday night's ratings news was not expected to be any better for the show, which faces increased timeslot competition from the debut of ABC's much-hyped The Nine as well as Fox's baseball coverage featuring the popular New York Yankees.

The heavily-serialized Kidnapped, which follows the disappearance of the son of a wealthy New York family, was one of NBC's big hopes for a fall season that has been a mix of surprisingly strong (Heroes) and disappointingly modest (Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip) launches.

Kidnapped is produced by Sony Pictures Television and 25C Productions. Jason Smilovic, David Greenwalt, Michael Dinner, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly are executive producers.