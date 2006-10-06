Kidnapped Shift Confirmed

NBC will replace its struggling Kidnapped at 10 p.m. this Wednesday with Dateline NBC and shift the serialized suspense drama to 9 p.m. Saturday starting Oct. 21.

Once all 13 episodes of Kidnapped air on Saturdays, Dateline is expected to move back to Saturdays, where it is currently the only original airing on a low-rated night of repeats.

Kidnapped had generated some early buzz but not much in the way of ratings on Wednesdays against stiff competition and behind The Biggest Loser, which has shed some ratings pounds this year. That spurred rumors of its move and the likelihood that NBC will burn off the remaining episodes of the expensive drama.

NBC aired a rerun of its first episode at 10 p.m. Saturday, where it matched the demo performance of the original. The network has scheduled a Nascar race in prime time on Oct. 14.

As reported, sources said Sony may put together a “catch-up” episode to re-launch the show on the new night.