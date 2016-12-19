Kid Genius Cartoon Channel Taps Loesch as Executive Chairman

Children's TV veteran Margaret Loesch has been named executive chairman of the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel.

The Kid Genius Cartoon Channel is available on demand on Comcast’s Xfinity platform. It is owned by Genius Brands International.

As executive chairman, Loesch will provide counsel to Deb Pierson, who was recently promoted to president from general manger.

Loesch most recently was CEO of The Hub, a joint venture of Discovery Communications and Hasbro. Previously she was head of Crown Media and Fox Kids Network. She was also head of television for the Jim Henson Co.

"We are extraordinarily fortunate to have the dean of children's broadcasters, Margaret Loesch, expand on her role as a board member of Genius Brands International to join the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel as its executive chairman, given her outstanding background in creating and building successful kid’s networks,” said Andy Heyward, chairman & CEO of Genius Brands.

The Kid Genius Cartoon Channel is available over-the top on Roku, Apple, Amazon, Sony, Google and Samsung with additional platforms to follow. The channel offers a variety of programming for toddlers through 12-year-olds that is aligned with Genius Brands’ mission to provide “content with a purpose,” featuring original programming such as Baby Genius, SpacePOP, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club and Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, as well as shows from other program creators around the world such as Eddie Is A Yeti and Nancy Drew: Codes & Clues.