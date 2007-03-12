Khuharsky Named GM of Food Net
There is a new chef at Food Network
Sergei Kuharsky, EXP, sales and marketing, for In Demand Networks, has joined the cable net as general manager responsible for the network's day-to-day operations.
The post has been vacant since Brooke Johnson was named President in 2004.
Kuharsky's credits at In Demand include a suite of new high-def channels and Howard Stern's on demand efforts.
