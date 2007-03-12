Trending

Khuharsky Named GM of Food Net

By

There is a new chef at Food Network

Sergei Kuharsky, EXP, sales and marketing, for In Demand Networks, has joined the cable net as general manager responsible for the network's day-to-day operations.

The post has been vacant since Brooke Johnson was named President in 2004.

Kuharsky's credits at In Demand include a suite of new high-def channels and Howard Stern's on demand efforts.