KHOU's Shumate Tapped for Houston Public Media GM

Lisa Trapani Shumate, KHOU Houston's director of programming and marketing, has been named executive director and general manager at Houston Public Media, which encompasses the University of Houston's TV station and pair of FM radio outlets.

Her job change was previously reported in the Houston Chronicle.

Shumate will stay on at KHOU until assuming her new job in November, reports the Chronicle. She was a reporter and executive with KTRK Dallas before returning to Houston with the Belo station, where she's a trusted deputy to GM Susan McEldoon.

The University's radio and TV stations employ around 165 people.

"They are in a category of their own. They have no competitors in that sense," she told the newspaper. "There are things that commercial media can't do that Houston Public Media can... We can do it better than anyone else."