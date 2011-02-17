KHOU Taps Bruce for News Director

KHOU Houston has named Philip Bruce its executive news director. Bruce had been a reporter and Washington bureau chief at the Belo station from 1985-1995.

"Philip knows the television news business from all angles-behind the desk and in the trenches," said Susan McEldoon, KHOU President and General Manager. "His experience in top ten markets is extensive and we are looking forward to his return to Houston and his KHOU family."

Bruce also ran the Washington bureau for KDFW Dallas and was news director at KCET Los Angeles. Most recently, Bruce has been a deputy national editor and a senior network news manager for NPR (National Public Radio).

He succeeds Keith Connors at the Belo station. Connors moved to Indianapolis to run the WTHR newsroom.