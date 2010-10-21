KHOU News Director Connors Departing

KHOU Houston Executive News Director Keith Connors is leaving the station in late November, according to Rick Gevers' Newsletter.

Neither Connors nor KHOU's general manager returned calls at presstime.

KHOU is a Belo-owned CBS affiliate and the revenue leader in DMA No. 10, according to BIA/Kelsey.

Connors has spent five years at KHOU, reports Gevers, and is a veteran of multiple Belo local newsrooms, including WVEC Norfolk and WCNC Charlotte.