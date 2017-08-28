KHOU Houston's Harvey Coverage Draws National Attention

While all of Houston’s affiliates went wall-to-wall covering the devastating impact of Hurricane Harvey, Tegna’s CBS affiliate KHOU garnered national attention for keeping that going as its studios flooded.

The station’s efforts, which also included a reporter capturing the rescue of a truck driver she spotted trapped by flood waters, were reported in outlets including The Washington Post.

Here is some of the video showing what transpired:





[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8UZHamYy9c[/embed][embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl_djYBrkpA[/embed]