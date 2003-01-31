KHON loses suit
KHON-TV Honolulu violated the rights of reporter Mary Zanakis when it
reassigned her following a maternity leave and later fired her, a federal jury
found.
Zanakis was awarded $87,000 in actual damages under the Family and Medical
Leave Act.
The judge in the case will decide whether she should be reinstated or is
entitled to prospective damages, which Zanakis has estimated at $770,000.
Kate Healey, a spokeswoman for station owner Emmis Communications Corp., said,
"We're shocked at the decision. We believe we provided substantial evidence to
the jury -- including many credible witnesses -- while the plaintiff provided
none. We are seriously evaluating our appeal options."
