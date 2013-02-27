KHON GM McNamara Resigns
Joe McNamara, KHON Honolulu president and general manager,
is departing the station, which was acquired by LIN Media last year.
The Star Advertiser
reported McNamara's resignation. LIN
confirmed the move with B&C. No
successor has been named.
Known locally as Joe Mac, McNamara has run KHON, the Fox
affiliate in DMA No. 71, since 2006, following a run atop WBNG Binghamton.
LIN acquired KHON when it grabbed the New Vision Television
group for $330 million last year.
