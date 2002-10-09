KGW to produce Pax newscast
KGW(TV) Portland, Ore., will produce a 10 p.m. newscast for local Paxson Communications Corp.
station KPXG-TV beginning in January.
KGW said Tuesday that the KPXG-TV newscast would have the same look as KGW,
including the same weekday anchor team of Joe Donlon and Laural Porter,
meteorologist Matt Zaffino and sportscaster Colin Cowherd.
