KGW to produce Pax newscast

KGW(TV) Portland, Ore., will produce a 10 p.m. newscast for local Paxson Communications Corp.

station KPXG-TV beginning in January.

KGW said Tuesday that the KPXG-TV newscast would have the same look as KGW,

including the same weekday anchor team of Joe Donlon and Laural Porter,

meteorologist Matt Zaffino and sportscaster Colin Cowherd.