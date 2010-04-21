KGMB ND Archer Shifts to SmithGeiger

KGMB Honolulu News Director Chris Archer has joined the

media consulting firm SmithGeiger as a strategic consultant.

Archer led the mergerof three Honolulu stations' news operations last summer, when a shared

services agreement was ironed out between MCG Capital Corporation's CBS outlet

KGMB and Raycom's KHNL-KFVE duopoly, which is affiliated with NBC and

MyNetworkTV.

A San Francisco native and Cal grad, Archer spent

nearly a decade at KRON San Francisco as the station shifted from an NBC

affiliate to a MyNetworkTV outlet with lots of local programming.

Archer is the second news director SmithGeiger has hired

this month. Former KCTV Kansas City newsroom boss TracyBrogden Miller came on board as a senior consultant April 7. Archer will be

based in Los Angeles.