KGMB ND Archer Shifts to SmithGeiger
KGMB Honolulu News Director Chris Archer has joined the
media consulting firm SmithGeiger as a strategic consultant.
Archer led the mergerof three Honolulu stations' news operations last summer, when a shared
services agreement was ironed out between MCG Capital Corporation's CBS outlet
KGMB and Raycom's KHNL-KFVE duopoly, which is affiliated with NBC and
MyNetworkTV.
A San Francisco native and Cal grad, Archer spent
nearly a decade at KRON San Francisco as the station shifted from an NBC
affiliate to a MyNetworkTV outlet with lots of local programming.
Archer is the second news director SmithGeiger has hired
this month. Former KCTV Kansas City newsroom boss TracyBrogden Miller came on board as a senior consultant April 7. Archer will be
based in Los Angeles.
