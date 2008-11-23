KFSN Fresno GM Resigns After Court Comments About Hispanics

KFSN Fresno President/General Manager Bob Hall has resigned following comments he made in court while under consideration for jury duty. According to the Fresno Bee, Hall told a judge he did not think he could be a fair juror on a carjacking trial involving a Hispanic defendant because he’d viewed station research that showed a propensity for Hispanic males to commit violent crimes.

Hall had told the judge the station’s court reporter was using the case he was being considered for to report a story on Hispanic males and crime. “It has to do with, without going into the details of it, the propensity of a person to commit violent crimes from socioeconomic groups,” he said.

A KFSN statement to the newspaper said the research Hall referred to was his own and not the station’s. The statement stressed that KFSN was not working on a story related to Hispanics and crime.

Hall’s comments prompted the judge to dismiss not only the GM, but everyone in the jury pool who’d heard the statements.

Hall apologized on-air Friday and resigned yesterday.

KFSN is an ABC O&O and the leading station in the #55 market, based revenue figures from BIA Financial.

Hispanic activist groups plan to protest Tuesday in front of the station.