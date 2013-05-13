KFOX GM Witte Retires

John Witte, KFOX El Paso general manager for the past 11 years, retired May 10, reports the El Paso Times. No replacement has been named for DMA No. 91.

Witte and his wife will spend their time between Las Cruces and a home in Washington State and await their first grandchild's arrival in August.

"We have grown into a very, very good television station," Witte told the newspaper. "What I will miss most is the people."

Sinclair agreed to acquire KFOX and three others from Cox Media Group in March.

"[John] is the kind of boss you want to have a beer with," Elizabeth O'Hara, KFOX news director, told the Times.