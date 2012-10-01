KFOR GM Boyer Retiring

Jim Boyer, president and general manager of KFOR-KAUT

Oklahoma City, will retire at the end of the year. Station manager Wes Milbourn

will succeed Boyer as general manager at the Local TV owned stations.





Boyer's broadcasting career started during a Radio Club stint

in high school 48 years ago.





"My decision was sealed when one day I realized that,

without noticing, I had crossed the mortality line from 'He died too soon' to 'He

lived a full life,'" Boyer said in an email to friends and colleagues.

"Whatever fullness I have left, I'm not going to spend sitting behind a

desk."





Boyer says he'll assist in the management transition at the

NBC-MyNet duopoly through 2012.





"I've lived in some wonderful cities and worked at some

great television stations," he said. "And I've associated with some

of the most talented and creative people in the business. It's been a grand

experience."