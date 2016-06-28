KFMB Looks to Shareablee for Analytics

San Diego-based KFMB will use social media analytics from Shareablee to better understand audiences using KFMB TV and radio social media accounts, the companies announced June 28.

KFMB will also look to Shareablee’s data to help its on-air teams better relate social media feedback from viewers and listeners.

“Social is an extremely important component of our digital strategy for all of our stations,” said Mitch Gruber, director of KFMB Interactive. “We want to reach our audience through every platform and screen, and our social channels are where many people start their search. These channels are direct extensions of our KFMB brand, and we are excited to work with Shareablee to fine-tune our social strategy and further connect with our audiences.”

Gloria Stitt, Shareablee GM of media, added: "We are thrilled to partner with KFMB and provide them with predictive real-time social media insights through the use of our industry-leading data as well as our newsroom leaderboard product.”

Shareablee’s clients include Cox, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Fox News, Fox Sports, NBC, Warner Bros, Hulu and AOL.