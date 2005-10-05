KFMB and CBS Sign 10-Year Deal
KFMB San Diego, is keeping its Eye on CBS.
The Midwest Television-owned station signed a new ten-year affiliation deal with CBS. KFMB has been a CBS affiliate since 1952.
“KFMB was one of the first independently owned California stations to become affiliated with the CBS Television Network. We've shared a great history and we're looking forward to many more years of mutual success and growth,” Peter Schruth, CBS’ president of affiliate relations, said in a statement.
San Diego is the 27th-largest TV market, according to Nielsen Media Research.
