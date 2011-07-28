KFDM GM Beaulieu Retiring

Larry Beaulieu, KFDM Beaumont-Port Arthur (Tex.) vice president, general manager and anchor, will end a 37 year run at the station at the end of September.

He announced his retirement at a staff meeting, and then at the end of the early evening newscast, saying "I've been privileged and blessed to be part of this great family for 37 years."

Beaulieu has also served as anchor since 1974. A CBS affiliate, KFDM is a ratings and revenue power in DMA No. 141.

"The family of associates at KFDM is absolutely the best when it comes to local broadcasting and for standing beside each other professionally and personally, in both the good times and the not so good times," Beaulieu said. "I feel truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of the staffs responsible for the continued success of KFDM. Now this remarkable group of news and broadcast professionals takes over to carry on KFDM's mission of excellence and service."

KFDM is part of Freedom Broadcasting.

"For decades, Larry has been a truly remarkable and generous leader in broadcasting and in the communities of southeastern Texas served by KFDM," said Tom Herwitz, president of Freedom Broadcasting. "As a mentor to young people coming up, as an executive and leader and as a newsman, he has been one-of-a-kind. We'll all miss him, and we wish him nothing but the best in his retirement."

Beaulieu began his broadcasting career in 1965 while at Texas Tech in Lubbock, where he was an announcer at the campus radio station.

He became general manager of KFDM in 1983.

Beaulieu plans to travel and, he said, "stay involved in the community."